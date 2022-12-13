HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak in new location

(WXYZ) — HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak.

The new location is on the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street; it is taking over the old storefronts of Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD Mongolian BBQ.

According to a press release, this new location is two blocks away from HopCat’s first location in Royal Oak.

The new space is 11,300 square feet and can seat up to 266 guests with a mix of hi-tops, low-tops, booths and a private event space.

The PR firm says there will also be a dog-friendly patio.

HopCat will also feature 60 taps, which aim to celebrate Michigan’s craft beer industry.

The new HopCat is slated to have its grand opening in mid-January.