Hospice of Michigan seeking sewing volunteers to create 'Memory Bears' for grieving families

(WXYZ) — Hospice of Michigan is seeking volunteers with sewing experience to create "Memory Bears" to help comfort families who have lost loved ones.

The Memory Bear program was created in June 2014 by the nonprofit's grief support services department to help bereaved families capture and preserve aspects of their loved ones within one-of-a-kind stuffed animals.

More volunteers are needed to meet sewing demands.

Families are encouraged to bring clothing of a loved one for sewers to use in creating a Memory Bear. Hospice of Michigan patient families can receive one Memory Bear per family.

“Memories can last a lifetime. Often, patient families choose a favorite shirt or color to make the bear even more characteristic of their loved one,” said Karen Monts, director of grief support services for Hospice of Michigan, in a press release. “Hospice of Michigan’s Memory Bear program gives families a special keepsake to cherish even after their loved one has passed.”

If you or someone you know is interested in donating time to the Memory Bear program, you can contact Jackie Morris at 313-578-6328 or email jmorris@hom.org

For more information about Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org.

