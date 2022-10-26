Hospitals report concerning surge in young patients sick with RSV

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Doctors at hospitals around metro Detroit are seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

“Typically we see this in December - January. And the volume is more,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, Pediatric E.R. Medical Director Beaumont Royal Oak.

Dr. Minnock says the hospital has increased staff on pediatric floors to try to meet the need.

RSV is a common respiratory illness that most of the time is mild. By age two, experts say almost all children typically have been infected. Premature infants and adults with compromised immune systems are at increased risk of severe illness. They sometimes require oxygen and hydration support in the hospital.

Dr. Anurag Malani at Trinity Health says when he talks to ER doctors around Michigan, he hears the surge in RSV cases is a widespread problem.

“It is getting difficult to find beds. Sometimes they are looking at out-of-state beds,” said Dr. Malani.

Why is the surge in cases happening? It is possible vulnerable babies and toddlers, were protected from germs as people took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors say they are concerned that we could face what some are calling a Tri-Demic this winter. If RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 all hit at once in the community, causing a surge in patients needing care pushing hospitals to the limit.

They are urging people to get their flu and COVID-29 vaccines to help prevent this.

“Vaccines are really good at prevention of severe disease and keeping people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Malani, encouraging vaccination to prevent COVID-19 and Flu.

“I think we are going to have to work really hard this winter,” predicted Dr. Minnock.

