Hot dog stand returns to metro Detroit Home Depot; more locations in the works

Hot dogs are back at Home Depot! On Tuesday, Franks Again opened up a hot dog stand at the Home Depot in Troy.

The locations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have been clamoring for the hot dogs to return to metro Detroit locations.

According to Home Depot, they are working with a third-party vendor to open six hot dog stands across metro Detroit in the coming months.

The stand offers all-beef hot dogs for $3.25, Polish sausages for $4.25 or Red Hots for $4.25. You can make it a combo for $2 with chips and a drink.