Hotels book up as winter storm impacts flight travel at Detroit metro airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The winter storm is creating travel troubles for the millions of Americans on the move for Christmas. It's been a busy day at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people hoping to head out of town for the holidays.

At last check, there have been more than 180 delays at DTW Thursday night.

The domino effect of flight cancellations has hotel rooms filling up fast. Travelers are filling up airports and some are getting stranded overnight.

David Fishman with the Cadillac Travel Group says traveling over the next 48 hours is a little bit like rolling the dice.

"Tonight, a lot of people will start going in and staying at the hotels they don't want to preemptively strike, as you'd say," Fishman said. "They want to get there and be there so if the weather is bad, that there is not going to be a problem getting to the airport."

Patrick Kubacz is set to fly out Friday morning. He's checking into the Westin Thursday night, so he doesn't get stuck in the storm.

"That was a risk I didn't want to take because I am going to see my family," Kubacz said. "Got to make the trip."

Kubacz says he booked the trip three days ago and got the last room.

Fishman says it's not surprising to see airport hotels booked up. He fears flight cancellations could have a distressing domino effect.

"The big problem becomes when someone is connecting or gets stuck here that is not from Detroit, that isn't from Michigan that could overflow the system," Fishman said.

The Bank family should be on their way to Amsterdam by now. Unfortunately, their flight got delayed, which meant they'd miss their connecting flight.

Mom Kerrie says they're rebooked for a 10 p.m. take off, but anything could happen.

"They're full here at the Westin hotel, no rooms, so we might be in the lobby all night," said Bank, who is traveling with her three kids and husband.

Fishman says if you are traveling Friday and think you might get stranded, do you research and make plans now.

"If you are worried about it in the aspect that you can't get back home from the airport, dealing with the cancelations, then if I was flying through Detroit or potentially stuck in Detroit, I would book a hotel room," Fishman said.

