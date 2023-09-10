House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is 'paralyzing' the Pentagon by blocking promotions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is slamming a fellow Republican in the Senate for waging an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.

Rep. Michael McCaul tells CNN's "State of the Union" that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is "paralyzing the Department of Defense."

McCaul says it's a national security issue and he wishes that Tuberville would reconsider his stand.

Tuberville's move has forced less experienced leaders into top jobs and raised concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Tuberville has refused to budge, saying will not drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy.