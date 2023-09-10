Watch Now
News

Actions

House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is 'paralyzing' the Pentagon by blocking promotions

Republican Tommy Tuberville
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/AP
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Republican Tommy Tuberville
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 14:19:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is slamming a fellow Republican in the Senate for waging an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.

Rep. Michael McCaul tells CNN's "State of the Union" that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is "paralyzing the Department of Defense."

McCaul says it's a national security issue and he wishes that Tuberville would reconsider his stand.

Tuberville's move has forced less experienced leaders into top jobs and raised concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Tuberville has refused to budge, saying will not drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!