House divide: Michigan, Michigan State fans sound off ahead of big football game

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are just days away from the biggest rivalry college football game in Michigan.

Michigan State Spartans fans are ready to take on the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in Ann Arbor, but some are divided in their own homes.

"My oldest son, his older brother, well, he's a State fan,” Greg Every said alongside his son Luke.

Greg and Luke Every are both fans of the Wolverines. Greg Every says his wife is a Wolverines fan, but his son Chase is not so much.

"In our house, Chase is our State fan,” he said. “And we're all Michigan — go blue."

The family of four is an example of many houses divided over the two opposing teams.

The Watts family in Brownstown says they are also rooting for two separate teams, with mom and dad cheering go blue and their daughter screaming green and white.

Greg Every says being a house divided can be fun but sometimes, it can get heated.

I asked him how does his family watches a game like Saturday's in a house that is divided. He said it’s not easy, but they try to keep the peace.

"Well, it’s tough,” the Wolverine dad said. “A couple years ago, they were chirping and I kind of had to say 'hey settle down. We're still brothers. We still love each other.' But it got a little chirpy."

Greg Every asked Luke if he remembered the incident and he responded: “yeah, I do.”

But Greg Every said the battle was fun.

Greg Every is the owner of Fanatic U in Garden City and while he goes for Maize and Blue, he says he still welcomes fans who go for the other side or those who are torn between the two teams.

Greg Every says there was a time when he tried to cheer for Michigan State with his son Chad, but it didn't work

"I tried to be a State fan for him but when Michigan won the first Big Ten when they beat Ohio State, I became a 10-year-old again and I realized I wasn’t a State fan so much."

Even though Greg Every says Chase is their solo Spartan in the family, it's still all love when it comes to the big game day.

"A good rivalry is always good," Greg Every said.

