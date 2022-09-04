House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people

LASALLE, Ill. (AP) — Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said.

First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said in a posting on Facebook.

The identities of the two people have not been released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff's office said.

Among the agencies investigating the explosion are the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported.

Additional details were not available Sunday.