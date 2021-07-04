House explosion reported in Warren sends debris through neighborhood

(WXYZ) — The Warren fire department confirms they are on scene of a house explosion on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Joyce Dr. which is right near Schoenherr just north of I-696.

According to the Warren Fire Department, at least eight condo units and houses behind the complex are affected. It's a 2-alarm fire and they are still putting out hotspots.

One person is unaccounted for and they are searching for the victim.

Photos show debris in the neighborhood, and some neighbors said they heard their house shake.

Photos from Jackie Alise below.

