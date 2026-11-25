Detroit fire investigators said a house fire that killed a 7-year-old boy last week was intentionally set.

Makai Castelow died in a house fire in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood early last Thursday morning. His siblings and mother were critically injured.

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Detroit family mourns 7-year-old boy killed in house fire as mother and siblings fight to survive injuries

The house on Lawrence Street near Dexter is a shell of what it once was after the fire tore through it. The family of the little boy who died there would give anything just to have more time with him.

"Makai was so charismatic. Everyone loved Makai. Everybody just loved him. Although you'd be wanting to — I'd do anything for me to have to fuss at him right now, but I can't," Denise Lyles said.

Lyles, Makai's great-aunt, is heartbroken.

"We have to stay strong for her. She's — my niece is incubated. And at this time she doesn't even know her baby's dead," Lyles said.

The tragedy unfolded around 2 a.m. on Lawrence Street near Dexter, where neighbor Michael Solomon says the flames spread in seconds.

"In like two minutes, it came from like small to the whole house, just engulfing," Solomon said.

Solomon called 911 as Makai's teenage brother and sister escaped the burning home, only to realize their mother and little brother were still trapped inside.

"They hopped out from the side. And then they — they collected themselves, and then they turned around, and then the brother was like, 'Nah,' and then he ran into the side, and the sister went back to the side and dragged him out," Solomon said.

"When he couldn't get back in, he just dropped to his knees and started praying," Lyles said.

Lyles says Makai's brother is in the ICU at Children's Hospital being treated for serious burns, where his sister is also recovering.

Inside the home, crews found Makai near the stairs in a front room on the first floor.

"It's horrible. It's horrible for the crews who have to, you know, find him. Unfortunately, where they found him was untenable. He did not have a chance, but they did the best they could," said Battalion Chief 5 Jeffrey Urbas of the Detroit Fire Department.

Firefighters also located the boy's mother in the back of the house between the dining room and kitchen, and medics were able to bring her back.

"I was at receiving when the crew arrived. They had resuscitated the mother, got vitals back on her; they had an airway in place. They turned the mother over to the hospital crew where they stabilized her," said Captain Robert Calandro of the Detroit Fire Department.

Now the family is left to mourn a devastating loss while fighting to recover and searching for a way forward.

"We're a large family and a strong family, and we trust in God, and we know we will make it through this. We're OK, but we're not all right," Lyles said.