House GOP passes resolution overturning student loan cancellation; Biden vows veto

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 18:02:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans passed a resolution on Wednesday that would overturn President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan, but the measure faces an uncertain path in the Senate, and the White House has vowed to veto it.

It adds to the GOP's ongoing attack on Biden's one-time student loan cancellation, which was halted in November in response to lawsuits from conservative opponents.

The Supreme Court is now weighing the plan after hearing arguments in February.

Biden's plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million Americans. About 26 million had applied for the relief before federal courts intervened.

