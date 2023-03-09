House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted 227-198 to overturn the Biden administration's protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held Republican arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden to business.

House Republicans used the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to block recently enacted executive-branch regulations.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hope to attract Democratic senators wary of Biden's environmental policies.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a frequent Biden antagonist, has already pledged to support the overturn of a rule he calls federal overreach.

Biden says he will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.