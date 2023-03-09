Watch Now
News

Actions

House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

EPA Water Rule
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, an Egret looks for food along Valhalla Pond in Riverview, Fla. A federal judge has thrown out Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways across the country. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
EPA Water Rule
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 17:11:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted 227-198 to overturn the Biden administration's protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held Republican arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden to business.

House Republicans used the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to block recently enacted executive-branch regulations.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hope to attract Democratic senators wary of Biden's environmental policies.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a frequent Biden antagonist, has already pledged to support the overturn of a rule he calls federal overreach.

Biden says he will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!