House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is a 'natural step forward,' Speaker McCarthy says

PHOENIX (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suggesting that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is becoming more likely.

The California Republican says in a Fox News interview that it's "a natural step forward" as Congress soon ends its summer break and the GOP-run House seeks to expand its investigative powers.

McCarthy has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action.

Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter, but the Democratic president hasn't been shown to have done anything wrong.

Meanwhile, McCarthy says passing a short-term spending bill to keep the government running past the end of September would ensure that investigations of Hunter Biden could continue.