House of prostitution busted in Macomb County, authorities searching for woman

(WXYZ) - A house of prostitution has been busted in Macomb County, the sheriff's office reported.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says they received several tips in September of last year that inappropriate behavior was occurring at a massage parlor at 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

In January, after an investigation, search warrants were executed at the parlor and a home in Madison Heights. According to the sheriff's office, the owner of the parlor, 61-year-old Kui Liu, and 52-year-old Lanjun Zhao, a manager at the parlor, were taken into custody.

Authorities are also looking for another woman, 59-year-old Zhiping Zhong. She's believed to be the other manager at the massage parlor.

The three are facing charges of Prostitution/Keeping House Of and Computers-Using to Commit a Crime.

The sheriff's office reports that the three are in the United States on work visas and green cards.