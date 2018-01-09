Hoverboard bursts into flames while charging, damages Clarkston home

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Clarkston family is blaming a charging hoverboard for causing a fire Saturday night and damaging their home.

Angela Martin said the hoverboard was only charging for about 10 minutes when it erupted into a ball of flames.

“We heard a big boom,” Martin said. “This is a kid’s toy, I want people to know to look at the recall list.”

U.S. safety officials recalled thousands of hoverboards last year after concerns the toys would explode during play.

Martin’s son, Andrew, said the explosion came from his bedroom.

“I heard a popping noise and at first didn’t think anything about it,” Andrew Martin said. “I looked and was seeing it smoking.”

The family was able to quickly escape and allow firefighters to quickly enter and fight the flames, Martin added.

“I’m extremely grateful because the situation could have got a lot worse,” he said.

The family is warning others to check for recalls before buying a hoverboard.

“That’s what I want them to do so that no one else gets hurt or no one else’s home goes up in flames. It’s scary,” Martin said.

For more information about recalls of hoverboard brands, click here.