How cleaning supplies can impact your health and tips to lower exposure

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, as cooler weather arrives and cold and flu season begins, it’s a great time to keep your home clean. But it’s not just germs to be wary of. Thousands of products contain substances that could be harmful to your health.

It’s important to clean your home to get rid of infectious germs. But unfortunately, the Environmental Working Group found that many products contain substances linked to serious health problems, after investigating over 2,000 cleaning supplies in the U.S.

For example, some products have contaminants like 1,4-dioxane, a cancer-causing chemical found in many popular cleaning brands. Others have preservatives that can release low levels of formaldehyde, another cancer-causing chemical.

These are just two types of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs – a group that includes hundreds of chemicals. VOCs are gases that can be released from liquid or solid products. Exposure to them can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation. They can also damage your kidneys, liver, and central nervous system.

Some cleaners can even cause chemical burns and poisonings. And research has linked the frequent use of common cleaning supplies to the development of asthma and other breathing problems in healthy people.

That’s why it’s so important to use these products carefully.

The industry has been working to lower VOC levels in products, but labels don’t always give you all the information. So it can be tough to know exactly what you’re exposed to.

It’s also important to mention that the effect of these chemicals depends on how often and how much you're exposed to them. Plus, some risks come from using the products incorrectly. For instance, mixing cleaners with ammonia — such as multipurpose cleaners — with bleach. Mixing disinfectants can create hazardous fumes.

As for how to lower your exposure, here’s my advice:



Check the EPA’s Safer Choice Label : Visit epa.gov/saferchoice [epa.gov] to find products that meet strict safety standards.

epa.gov/saferchoice [epa.gov] Choose Natural Alternatives: Vinegar, baking soda, or lemon juice are great for cleaning without harmful chemicals.

Ventilate While Cleaning: Open windows or use exhaust fans to keep the area well-ventilated.

Limit Use of Harsh Cleaners: Try not to use harsh chemical cleaners often and focus on milder options.

Clean Regularly. Dust and vacuum to prevent chemicals from settling in dust, which you can inhale or get on your hands.

Follow Instructions: Always read and follow the directions on product labels.

Store Safely: Keep cleaning products tightly sealed and out of reach of children and pets.

As cold and flu season ramps up, safer cleaning choices can help protect you and your loved ones from both germs and harmful chemicals.