How Connect 313 initiative is helping close digital divide in Detroit

(WXYZ) — About 70% of Detroit homes are now considered “digitally included,” according to the 2022 Impact Report from Connect 313.

Connect 313, which is a partnership between the Rocket Community Fund, City of Detroit, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, said that’s up from 40% when the initiative started in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the digital divide in the City of Detroit, and Connect 313 aimed to help bridge that digital divide.

"Connect 313 addresses a critical technology gap for all Detroit residents," said Dr. Darienne Hudson, CEO of the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, in a statement. "We know there is no one-size-fits-all solution to bridging the digital divide. It takes deep collaboration, a commitment to innovation and, above all else, a passion for serving families and driving systemic change."

The report was released Monday as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic media day, and less than four weeks from the tournament’s return to Detroit Golf Club.

According to Connect 313, more than $3.8 million has been raised through the PGA Tour event in Detroit since 2020 through the Changing the Course initiative.

"Through the philanthropic impact of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and an incredible spirit of collaboration among many partners, Detroit has gone from being one of the least-connected major cities in America to the model for how to bridge the digital divide," said Laura Grannemann, Chair of the Connect 313 board and Executive Director of the Rocket Community Fund, in a statement.

Digitally included means a home has access to broadband internet, a technological device and at least one person in the home with knowledge on how to use it.

Connect 313 also said more than 75,000 technological devices have been distributed to Detroiters, and Connect 313 has expanded its network of technology hubs from 5 to 22.

The Changing the Course initiative will return at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic through the AREA 314 Challenge — taking place on holes 14-16 at DGC. Golfers who make an eagle on the 14th hole or a birdie on the 16th will trigger a $2,500 donation, and an eagle on the par-3 15th hole will trigger a $10,000 donation.

