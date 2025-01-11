How DADA Charitable Fund helped GiGi's Playhouse support and celebrate Down syndrome community

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Communities make us feel heard, they make us feel seen and most importantly, they lift us up.

"GiGi's Playhouse has always felt like such a warm and happy community," said Rose Busque.

Nestled in the middle of a shopping center in Southfield is GiGi's Playhouse Detroit, a space where individuals with Down syndrome and their families can learn, play, and grow.

"We are the only brick-and-mortar place in the entire state of Michigan that offers free programs for people with Down syndrome," said Kathleen Tynes, the program coordinator for GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit. "We see probably about an average of 85 individuals with Down syndrome a month come through our doors. And our youngest participant is only a couple of months old, and our oldest participant is 45 years old."

This playhouse opened in 2019 and has continued growing its programs — from art and dance to cooking to math — all for a community that wants to shine and does.

"More often than not, unfortunately, parents are met with condolences instead of congratulations upon the birth of their child. So instead of saying, 'my goodness, what a beautiful new baby you have,' immediately ... they’re already told all the things that their child probably won't be able to do, which turns out to be untrue. Our friends with Down syndrome are busting glass ceilings all the time," said Kathleen.

Rose Busque first discovered the GiGi's community after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Maevis.

"You know, I have this new baby and I’m so happy about it, and I’m just confused as to what I need to do for her. And the community was so warm and so gracious," said Rose.

They started attending fitness and wellness classes together at the playhouse with other families.

"With having Down syndrome – she has low muscle tone ... we worked with a physical therapist that came in on the weekends and helped slowly build those muscles," she said.

Since 1976, the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children's charities across Southeastern Michigan. Beneficiaries of the event include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Detroit PAL, The Children's Center and more. Also on the list is the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, which is a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The fund, according to the DADA, distributes grants throughout the year ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to even more charities in our area.

One of the charities that has benefited from the DADA Charitable Foundation Fund grants over the years is GiGi's Playhouse Detroit.

Kathleen said a grant from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund was instrumental in making their now beloved fitness program possible.

"We've got so many families in through the door that are still with us today because they signed up for that program back then," said Kathleen.

Just a few years later, another grant from the DADA even helped GiGi's kickstart their language program.

"We've had this program since the fall of 2021, and it's our most popular program. We have a lot of families who come just for speech therapy and they're not able to get it elsewhere ... to have that support from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association was paramount," said Kathleen.

So much of the good that GiGi’s does — powered by grants, donations, and dedicated volunteers.

Just like Rose, who after becoming part of the GiGi’s community, decided she wanted to help fuel its success.

"I want this to thrive, so then Maevis thrives, so that her friends thrive, so that the community thrives," said Rose. "I feel like everybody that has come through this door that has met someone with Down syndrome, that it has changed their world, their life for the better."

DADA leaders say the fund has provided more than $7 million to 170 area charities since 1999.

GiGi's Playhouse Detroit is always looking for volunteers. To learn about ways you can help, click here.

