How did Santa deal with 39 chimneys at Meadow Brook Hall?

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — We all know Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve involves a lot of rooftops and a lot of chimneys. But what if your rooftop has 39 chimneys? That’s the case at Meadow Brook Hall.

“Meadowbrook Hall is the largest historic home in the Midwest. It's the fourth largest in the entire country … this is also the finest example in the nation of Tudor revival architecture,” said Katie Higgins, marketing manager at Meadow Brook Hall.

Not to mention, the former home of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband, Alfred Wilson, is also a destination for the holiday season.

Meadow Brook Hall Matilda and Frances sledding

“The Dodge-Wilson family loved the holidays. It was a really big deal for them. So this was a home that had four children growing up in it of different ages and they would celebrate every year in this room,” she said.

Year after year, the magic of the holidays comes alive at Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland University.

WXYZ Winter Wonder Lights

From the Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights to special tea experiences, there’s something to fill everyone’s stocking.

And like elves in Santa’s workshop, volunteers play a major role, helping to deck the halls.

WXYZ Katie Higgins

“They work pretty tirelessly at this time of year. And in particular, we have one big special day where we have about 75 volunteers coming to Meadow Brook Hall to bring in all of our trees and get them set up with lights and ribbon,” said Higgins.

Even the Oakland University track team pitches in for the festive transformation.

Meadow Brook Hall Track team carrying garland

While Meadow Brook will glisten with the glow of the season for the events kicking off on Nov. 28, the décor also pays homage to the magnificent architecture of this estate.

“Winter Wonder Lights is completely original and created for Meadow Brook Hall. So many of our installations are tied directly to the house,” she said.

One prime example: that quandary with Santa and all those chimneys.

“This was the question asked to Matilda by one of her grandchildren, her little granddaughter, Rikki. And she said, ‘grandma, how will Santa find the right chimney?’” said Higgins. “And to that, Matilda had a wonderful answer, which is that every year they will install a beautiful red light that will guide Santa into the right place.”

Meadow Brook Hall Rikki

And even today, Meadow Brook Hall follows the tradition, shining a light for all to see on one of the 39 chimneys.

The team at Meadow Brook Hall hopes that fond memories of the past give way to new memories for their visitors.

Meadow Brook Hall Red light shines on chimney

“Our favorite thing is being part of new families' traditions,” said Higgins.

Higgins said these special events are also critical in helping with the preservation of this National Historic Landmark.

Now, we can’t speak for the big man himself, but that might just give you a couple of points toward the nice list.

For a full list of events for the Holidays at Meadow Brook, click here. The holiday events run through December 30.

WXYZ Holiday Market at Meadow Brook Hall

Guests for the Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights will also get to shop at Meadow Brook's holiday market.

On select Sunday nights for Family Nights at Winter Wonder Lights, kids 12 and under can get in free with promo code: FAMILY.

