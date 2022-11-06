How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days

DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can.

Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit.

At Dixon's rally the crowd was cheering to the sounds of country music, while Whitmer walked out to the Gmac Cash song, "Gretch Did."

Each candidate hosted a variety of guests at their rally, Kerry Washington spoke at Whitmer's while Dixon brought each of her young daughter's and husband on stage to say hi.

The most recent poll conducted by Cyngal on Thursday shows Whitmer's lead has slipped over Dixon in the final weeks from a 6.4 lead to a 4.4 lead.

Nearly 50% of respondents favored Whitmer, while 45.5% said they favored Dixon, and 2% said they would vote third party.

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey has said she anticipates a large vote in Detroit voter turn out this year.

Detroit is a major player in Democratic votes.

When asked what she is doing to get those voters to show up on Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said; "I think just being here at the museum and recognizing that this is a historic place and a really important city in the state of Michigan. Having people like President Obama coming in and Kerry Washington, what we have seen is a lot of energy."

When asked what she is doing to ensure her supporters show up on Tuesday, Dixon said; "We’re going to make sure to talk to folks like you everyday, we’ll be out there on radio, we’ll be out there on our bus tour and we’re going to make sure that we continue with advertising. We feel like those silent republicans are really out there."

Most all recent polls still show Governor Whitmer as leading by a small margin, but some polls point to the gubernatorial race being locked in dead heat, abortion and schools remain key vote tipping issues.

At her Saturday rally Dixon said; "This is about making sure that not only are our kids learning the right stuff in school, but that they’re actually learning in school."

At her Saturday rally Whitmer said; "My opponent wants to take us backward, backward 91 years and take away our right to make decisions about our own bodies, backward to decades of disinvestment when it comes to roads."

In Michigan you can register to vote through election day.