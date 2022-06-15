How humidity affects our bodies, & why it's important to stay hydrated in extreme heat

(WXYZ) — An excessive heat warning is in effect for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday as our temperatures reach the upper 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 degrees.

With excessive heat also comes higher humidity, which affects people differently than just regular heat will. That's why we get these heat advisories and heat warnings.

As our body sweats, that's the body's way of cooling itself down. So it gets hot, your body sweats, and that sweat then evaporates. That evaporation process is actually what cools our skin.

Detroit Weather: Dangerous heat today; excessive heat warning

But, when the humidity is high, there's already so much moisture in the air, and the air can only hold so much water.

So, your sweat cannot evaporate as quickly. Your body then continues to sweat because it's not cooling down as quickly. That leads you to get dehydrated, your body heats up, and then your body can go into shock or heat stroke.

The best way to avoid this is to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing and take breaks in the A/C if you are working outside.