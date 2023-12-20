How the cost of your Michigan Lottery ticket helps local schools

More than $1 billion has been awarded to Michigan schools for a fifth year due to Michigan Lottery sales in 2023, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Whitmer applauded Michigan Lottery’s contribution to Michigan schools.

“With about 97 cents of each dollar spent on the Lottery returned to Michiganders in the form of contributions to the School Aid Fund, prizes, and commissions to local vendors and retailers, the Lottery makes a real difference for communities across Michigan,” say Whitmer. “Congratulations to the Lottery team on another successful year.”

Retailers saw more than $350 million from sales this year, which includes 600 authorized locations bringing in $1 million or more for games.