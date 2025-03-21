How Macomb County teams were able to arrest Troy shooting suspect within 3 hours

MACOMB TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — On Thursday morning, employees at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital received a notification telling them that an active shooter was "still at large and their location is not known at this time."

However, within two hours of that notification being sent, the suspect was arrested in a Macomb Township neighborhood.

Related Video: Bodycam video released after shooting at Troy hospital parking garage

Bodycam video released after shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

Macomb County Sheriff's Commander Jason Abro told 7 News Detroit that the accomplishment is "pretty big, as you can see what happened in Troy, the response, the chaos, to take that person into custody in that amount of time, our SWAT team did a phenomenal job."

Abro helped lead the team Thursday that swiftly found and arrested the shooting suspect.

He said their teams received a description of the suspect, and his vehicle, exceptionally quick from Troy police.

Related Story: Suspect taken into custody in Macomb Township after Troy shooting

Suspect taken into custody in Macomb Township over shooting at Corewell Troy

In fact, they were able to arrive to the house in Macomb Township, where they believe the suspect may have lived, before the suspect himself did.

"As we were conducting surveillance, here comes a vehicle matching the description that backed up into the driveway," said Abro. "Subject exited the vehicle, which we now know was the subject involved in the tragic shooting there in Troy."

According to Abro, SWAT teams then pulled into the home's driveway, the team taking precautions by telling neighbors and area schools to go into lockdown.

Abro said that at the time they had no idea what the suspect may do. "I know that on scene our SWAT team members, our negotiators, were stressed," he said.

However, according to Abro, their teams train twice a month for scenarios similar to this.

Related Video: Police provide update after shooting in Troy hospital parking garage

NEWS CONFERENCE: Law Enforcement officials update Troy hospital shooting

He said they followed their protocols precisely, successfully getting the suspect to leave the home, and arresting him, with no one getting hurt.

"The show of force that was there," said Abro. "I believe that the suspect saw that and came out the residence quietly."

On Friday, 7 News Detroit went back to the house where the suspect was arrested, but no one answered the door.

Police said that the suspect is around the same age as the person he shot, who is 25.

They said that the two were both employees at the hospital and were friends, but recently had some type of falling out.

The victim was shot by the suspect in the arm and is in stable condition.

Abro said their main goal Thursday was to make sure community members in Macomb Township were safe, and that was a success.