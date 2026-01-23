How metro Detroit fire crews are preparing to fight fire in the extreme cold

(WXYZ) — In the extreme cold weather that's hitting metro Detroit over the next couple of days, our minds are always with those who have to work outside, especially the ones who are working to keep us safe.

Despite the below-zero windchills, firefighters across Southeast Michigan are working around the clock, responding when needed at a moment's notice.

On Friday morning, I was at the Milford Fire Department, talking to Chief Tom Moore, who said they also expect to get more calls because people are doing more to get their homes heated.

You can see our full interview with the chief in the video below