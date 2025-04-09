How tariffs could effect Michigan drivers at the pump

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — As you hit the roads and full up your tank, you might have noticed that gas prices are very volatile: one minute prices are up, the next minute they are down.

Recently we saw gas prices reach a high for 2025 and then a drop.

I reached out to Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy to explain. He tells me the recent spike in price is gas stations switching over to a more expensive summer gasoline blend. As for the drop, these new tariffs could slow down the economy and gas prices.

WXYZ

“There is a real risk of a recession, and a recession, just like what we saw during covid, Americans don’t drive as much, they don’t fly as much, they don’t consume as much oil, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and that is why oil prices plummeted after the tariffs were announced.”

So are we going up or down

"You know we got summer on the horizon usually we go up with the switch over to summer gasoline blend, but then now we got these tariffs," Patrick said. "For now I would say the immediate future over the next week or two we are definitely going down.”

De Haan tells me right now there are no tariffs in place on Canadian oil, but that these tariff talks are very unpredictable, so it's hard to say what will happen next with gas prices.