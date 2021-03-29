How to do spring cleaning with your tech devices

(WXYZ) — With many people still working remotely and spring almost here, many people may begin spring cleaning in the coming weeks. While most focus on their home, it's also important to do a little spring cleaning involving your tech items and connected devices.

Comcast said one of the first steps is to see what's connected to your WiFi, and then make sure each of those devices is secure and up-to-date.

One of the ways to do that, according to Comcast, is to use multi-factor authentication. That allows websites or services to confirm your identity using two or three different factors.

According to Comcast, people should also check internet providers for network protection applications that are available to you.

The company also suggests that you should get the latest firmware updates for all of your devices. Think about updating your smart thermostat, webcam, or even your printer. If you can, enable auto-updates.

Finally, Comcast said to be aware of the devices on your home network and pause connectivity to any unknown device until you know it's safe.