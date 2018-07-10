How to get a free Blizzard at Dairy Queen for National Ice Cream Month

5:43 PM, Jul 10, 2018

(WXYZ) - July is National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate, Dairy Queen is giving away a free Blizzard for everyone with their mobile app.

The company just launched a new mobile app, and after people download the app, they can get a free small Blizzard treat after registration.

Those who have the app can also expect to get weekly exclusive deals on other DQ items, a store locator and DQ menu inside.

