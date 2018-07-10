How to get a free Blizzard at Dairy Queen for National Ice Cream Month

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 61°
(WXYZ) - July is National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate, Dairy Queen is giving away a free Blizzard for everyone with their mobile app.
The company just launched a new mobile app, and after people download the app, they can get a free small Blizzard treat after registration.
Those who have the app can also expect to get weekly exclusive deals on other DQ items, a store locator and DQ menu inside.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.