How to protect your pipes from freezing ahead of holiday storm

(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to hit metro Detroit later this week with the possibility of dangerous wind chills.

But your pipes don't have to be a casualty of the frigid temperatures.

Major winter storm coming

The American Red Cross reports that the pipes that are more prone to freezing are those that are exposed to severe cold, like water sprinkler lines; pipes in unheated indoor areas, like basements or garages; and pipes that run against exterior walls with limited insulation.

They advise that the thermostat be left at the same temp during the day and nighttime hours, that the heat is left on and set to no lower than 55 degrees if you're traveling for the holidays, and that cabinet doors be opened under the kitchen sink and bathroom sink to allow heat to get to the hidden pipes. Check out all of their tips here.

Consumer Reports also suggests some simple ways you can help avoid a household disaster.

Keep garage doors closed

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors

Let the cold water drip from a faucet

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during day and night

If you plan to be away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home

For the long term, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces

In a Consumer Reports blog, John Galeotafiore, who oversees Consumer Reports’ testing of home products and power gear, says “if you suspect the pipes are frozen, be careful when thawing them out because if the pipe has already burst, the water will come flowing out and flood your home."

They list the proper steps to take when attempting to thaw out your pipes here.