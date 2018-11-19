How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' on ABC

Mostly Cloudy
(WXYZ) - "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" is the second of three holiday specials from the Peanuts and a sure sign the holiday season is on the way.
The 1973 special, created by late cartoonist Charles M.Schulz, will air on Channel 7 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
In the special, Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang, but the dinner becomes a disaster when the caterers prepare toast and popcorn.
Immediately after "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," you can watch a special bonus cartoon, "This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers."
In that special, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew are with the pilgrims after their 65 days at sea coming to America.
