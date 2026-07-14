How to watch 'The Odyssey' in IMAX, 70mm and more in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The highly-anticipated premiere of "The Odyssey" is officially here, with showtimes starting Thursday across metro Detroit.

The epic, directed by Christopher Nolan, was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the first film to be shot with them. It will be available to watch in a variety of formats in the area and across the state.

On the website for the film, it lists all of the premium format options and where you can find them. Check out the details below.

IMAX 70mm

This is the premiere format to watch the film, presented in IMAX's 1.43:1 expanded aspect ratio, according to the website.

"It is the largest and highest-resolution format available and gives you an unparalleled sense of immersion as the image fills IMAX’s signature floor-to-ceiling screen," the website reads.

Across the country, there are only a 30 theatres that are capable of playing IMAX 70mm, and only one in Michigan. To see the film in that format, you'll have to go to Celebration! Cinema in Grand Rapids.

IMAX

As we've said, "The Odyssey" is the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX cameras. "The film was shot and designed to be experienced on the biggest screen possible, and IMAX delivers on this," star Anne Hathaway said.

It comes in the 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio, filling your entire field of vision.

There are several theatres showing the film in IMAX in metro Detroit. They are:



MJR Southgate

MJR Troy

AMC Forum 17 in Sterling Heights

AMC Livonia 20

AMC Star Great Lakes

Cinemark Ann Arbor

70mm

The 70mm film is a large format that "offers a bright, clear image up to 3 times the resolution of standard digital projection formats," according to the website. It's shown at a 2.20:1 aspect ratio.

In metro Detroit, there are three theatres showing it in 70mm. They are:



MJR Southgate

AMC Forum 17 in Sterling Heights

AMC Livonia 20

35mm

35mm is the classic film format shown at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. "It projects light through the entire 35 millimeter frame to deliver clear, high resolution images with rich analog color," the website reads.

Only the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor is showing the film in 35mm.

Dolby Vision

According to the film's website, The Dolby Vision projection system has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

"Dolby Vision allows you to experience every detail and nuance captured by the large format film cameras Christopher Nolan used in production," the website reads.

You can see the film in Dolby Vision at AMC in Clinton Township, Sterling Heights and Great Lakes.

Premium Large Format

The premium large format movie will be in either 2.39:1 or 1.85:1 aspect ratio, depending on the theatre. "It features larger wall-to-wall screens, superior projection technology, including laser projection," the website reads.

Here are places you can see "The Odyssey" in Premium Large Format.

