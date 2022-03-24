How you can celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On April 9, Jazz fans can celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with a tribute to Detroit women within the genre.

The Carr Center is observing these women with “The Great Jazz Women of Detroit: Alice Coltrane, Dorothy Ashby, and Betty Carter." Under the direction of Oliver Ragsdale, Jr., and Grammy Award-winning Jazz musician Terri Lyne Carrington, attendees can listen to the works of influential artists covering works of these women and others.

Detroit is a staple to the Jazz community hosting festivals like Concert of Colors and the Detroit Jazz Festival.

Tickets for the event range from $10 - $35 and the performance will take place at the Detroit School of Arts at 7:30 p.m. Masks wearing and social distancing are required when attending and proof of vaccination. For more information, head over to www.theecarrcenter.org.

