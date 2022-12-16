How you can check your internet speed & submit a challenge to the FCC

How is your internet service? The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said almost half a million people in Michigan do not have access to high-speed internet.

Some believe that number, which is provided by internet providers, might actually be low.

That's why Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is asking you to double-check the FCC map showing who has slow service. That will allow the state to get as much funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to improve your internet.

Between now and Jan. 13, run an internet speed test. Then compare what you are getting with what the online FCC map says you are getting. It has information address by address.

Here's how to do it.