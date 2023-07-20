How you can pay tribute to civil rights icon Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of services planned for former City Councilwoman Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson, the Detroit Branch NAACP is asking the community to share their condolences and memories of her on her tribute page.

Watson, who was known as a trailblazer and civil rights icon, was born and raised in Detroit and served on the city council from 2003 to 2013. She died July 10 at the age of 72.

Watson was the first woman to serve as the executive director at the Detroit Branch NAACP. She was recently appointed to the city's first reparations task force. She also worked with the YWCA.

A memorial motorcade is planned for her on Friday. Her homegoing service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Those who would like to contribute to Watson’s tribute page can visit detroitnaacp.org.

"She stood up and she was not compromising her principles when it came to putting people first," Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony told 7 Action News. "JoAnn was and will always be remembered for her speaking truth to power... uncompromisingly. She was a warrior, she was a people person, she was the person who helped me with my homework. I mean, she was my sister."