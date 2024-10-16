How you can volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season

(WXYZ) — It's another sign the Christmas season is just about here — The Salvation Army held their "Restore the Ring" event today.

It’s the time of year when they get their signs, stands, bells, and buckets ready for their Christmas campaign.

There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to prepare for their biggest fundraising event of the year.

“We’re excited about getting our Christmas kettles out there. People should expect to start seeing the Salvation Army’s Christmas kettles starting on November 8th," said Major Steven Woodard with The Salvation Army. “We’re hoping to raise seven million dollars through the greater Metro Detroit area for the Salvation Army and for all the wonderful programming that we’re looking to do, from sheltering through assistance, through food, through toys.”

The Salvation Army welcomes anyone interested in volunteering. If you want more information or would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer, click here.