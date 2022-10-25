Watch Now
How you can watch the final gubernatorial debate on Channel 7 Tuesday night

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon are preparing for their final debate tonight, which is happening live on Channel 7. We have partnered with our sisters stations from Scripps, Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing, to host the debate just two weeks before the election.
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will face off in the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday night, just two weeks before election day.

Channel 7 is your home for the debate, and we'll have coverage throughout the evening leading up to the debate and recaps and reactions after on 7 Action News at 10 on TV20 Detroit and 7 Action News at 11.

If you can't get in front of the TV, there are still plenty of ways to watch.

We will be streaming the debate live on your favorite streaming devices. That includes Roku, FireTV, plus on apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The debate will also be streamed on our website, WXYZ.com.

We will also stream it live on our Facebook page, and have the entire debate on our YouTube page after it's done.

