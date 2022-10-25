How you can watch the final gubernatorial debate on Channel 7 Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will face off in the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday night, just two weeks before election day.

Channel 7 is your home for the debate, and we'll have coverage throughout the evening leading up to the debate and recaps and reactions after on 7 Action News at 10 on TV20 Detroit and 7 Action News at 11.

If you can't get in front of the TV, there are still plenty of ways to watch.

We will be streaming the debate live on your favorite streaming devices. That includes Roku, FireTV, plus on apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The debate will also be streamed on our website, WXYZ.com.

We will also stream it live on our Facebook page, and have the entire debate on our YouTube page after it's done.