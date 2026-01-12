Howell preschool abruptly closes after 35+ years, leaving families scrambling for child care

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Howell preschool that served the community for more than 35 years has abruptly closed its doors, leaving dozens of families scrambling to find alternative child care and education for their children.

The First Presbyterian Church preschool in Howell was supposed to remain open until the end of May, but parents and staff learned Friday in a shocking email that the program was shutting down immediately due to financial difficulties.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Howell preschool closes suddenly after 35 years

"It just feels like they don't really care about the children," said Sarilda Olvin, whose daughter was in her second year at the preschool.

Olvin said her family spent the weekend crying and trying to explain to her 4-year-old daughter that she wouldn't be returning to school or seeing her friends and teachers again.

WXYZ

Her daughter is just one of dozens of children affected by the sudden closure.

"I couldn't believe it. I still have a hard time believing someone would do something like this," said Emily Schifano, whose son was also in his second year at the school.

WXYZ

Schifano said parents knew the program was struggling financially after the day care portion closed at the end of December. However, parents of preschoolers were promised their children would finish the year and graduate in May.

"We wanted to do whatever we could to stay on top of the finances — offered a blank check, offered fundraising, offered a multitude of different things and we were shut down," Schifano said.

Courtesy photo

We reached out to Rev. Alexander Haines, the head of the church, but were told he wasn't available on Mondays.

A church spokesperson sent a statement saying: "Last week, the church leadership of First Presbyterian was surprised to discover that the Children's Care Center had abruptly run out of money and could not pay its staff or bills. Closer inspection revealed the depths of the problem and meant that we had to break the news to parents on Friday that the Center had closed. This has come as a shock, and First Presbyterian Church is stepping in to refund parents' tuition money for classes the Center will not be able to provide, as well as ensuring that staff are paid and assuming the Center's debts. We sympathize with parents experiencing this disruption, and are disappointed with them at how suddenly this has taken place."

Julie Aramian, the long-time director of the child care program for 28 years, said her job was unexpectedly terminated as well.

"We ran out of money — suddenly," Aramian said.

WXYZ

When asked where the money went, Aramian explained the funds were used to provide staff to come to work every day to carry out child care responsibilities promised to parents. Staff were given their hours and paid vacation payouts while no money was coming in.

"I was very concerned about it," Aramian said.

Aramian said she took her concerns to church leaders but nothing changed.

"I'm at a loss for words," Aramian said.

Courtesy photo

Now, parents say they're left in an impossible situation, scrambling to find care while their children face a sudden break in their education.

"You call everyone in the county and see who has room but also they do miss out on that classroom experience — the socialization, the skills that they learn that they'll need essentially going into kindergarten — that now there's a break in their education. And if anywhere will take her, and you know it's a real struggle, that's a big change for a 4-year-old," Olvin said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

