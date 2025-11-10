Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Howell Public Schools closed today after threat of violence on Snapchat

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Howell Public Schools is closed on Monday, November 10, after a threat was made on social media, according to a letter from the Superintendent sent to families.

According to Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, the threat was made toward Howell High School on Snapchat. She said an investigation has been launched, with law enforcement getting involved.

The letter says that "law enforcement needs additional time to thoroughly investigate this matter," and that this closure is out of an abundance of caution.

