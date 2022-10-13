Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville

(WXYZ) — The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!

On Facebook, the restaurant announced that the Northville location will be opening on 6 Mile & Haggerty Rd by early 2023.

The owners have already broke ground on the renovations.

"We will keep you posted on our progress and appreciate all the love and support we have received so far! We hope you will love our staff, our food and our drinks as much as our regular patrons do," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.