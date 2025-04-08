Watch Now
Hudsonville Ice Cream releasing 4 new flavors, 2 new bars ahead of summer

Ahead of summer's arrival, Hudsonville Ice Cream announced it is dropping four new flavors and two new bars.

The West Michigan-based ice cream company said the flavors and bars are available now in a freezer near you.

The new flavors are:

  • Mint Deer Trax: "Sweet mint ice cream swirled with thick fudge and mint-filled cups joins Hudsonville’s Deer Traxx lineup, which includes original Deer Traxx and Caramel Deer Traxx"
  • Coffee Chip: "Rich, creamy coffee-flavored ice cream packed with dark chocolatey chips"
  • Peach Cobbler: "A delicious peach-flavored ice cream with real peach pieces and crunchy oatmeal crumbles"
  • Tropical Twist: "A bright, fruity blend of orange, strawberry and mango fruit sherbet, for an island getaway—only available for a limited time, while supplies last"

The ice cream bars:

  • Traverse City Cherry Fudge: "A combination of sweet cherry chunks, thick fudge ripple and creamy amaretto ice cream for a Michigan-inspired treat that tastes like vacation"
  • Brownie Batter Cookie Dough: "Decadent brownie batter ice cream loaded with chunks of brownie and cookie dough, creating the ultimate dessert-on-a stick experience"
