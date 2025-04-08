Hudsonville Ice Cream releasing 4 new flavors, 2 new bars ahead of summer

Ahead of summer's arrival, Hudsonville Ice Cream announced it is dropping four new flavors and two new bars.
The West Michigan-based ice cream company said the flavors and bars are available now in a freezer near you.
The new flavors are:
- Mint Deer Trax: "Sweet mint ice cream swirled with thick fudge and mint-filled cups joins Hudsonville’s Deer Traxx lineup, which includes original Deer Traxx and Caramel Deer Traxx"
- Coffee Chip: "Rich, creamy coffee-flavored ice cream packed with dark chocolatey chips"
- Peach Cobbler: "A delicious peach-flavored ice cream with real peach pieces and crunchy oatmeal crumbles"
- Tropical Twist: "A bright, fruity blend of orange, strawberry and mango fruit sherbet, for an island getaway—only available for a limited time, while supplies last"
The ice cream bars:
- Traverse City Cherry Fudge: "A combination of sweet cherry chunks, thick fudge ripple and creamy amaretto ice cream for a Michigan-inspired treat that tastes like vacation"
- Brownie Batter Cookie Dough: "Decadent brownie batter ice cream loaded with chunks of brownie and cookie dough, creating the ultimate dessert-on-a stick experience"