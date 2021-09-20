Human service agency offering free job search assistance for women in Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — JVS Human Services, one of the leading human service agencies in Metro Detroit is launching a free eight-week program, to help Metro Detroit women secure new jobs.

The program combines job search assistance and counseling, through JVS' Women to Work program. They also offer Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training.

“The pandemic has led to more women needing to work remotely because of childcare, so combining the job search knowledge with computer training will help minimize the time women need to find a job that works for them and their families,” a spokesperson said.

The three-week program will run from October 5 to November 30, with an informational meeting being held on September 30 at the agency’s headquarters in Southfield, 29699 Southfield Road.

The entire program will be held in person, but class size is limited so interested participants should reach out to class coordinator Judy Richmond, by calling 248.233.4232 or emailing jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org.

The Women to Work classes will be held on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, while computer classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m to 11.30 a.m.

“Springboard to Success doesn’t only provide vital skills necessary for a successful job search, but also increases confidence and provides a valuable support group to the women as they go through the course,” training supervisor Lisa Bahm.

For more information on Springboard to Success and other services on offer to job seekers go to www.jvshumanservices.org.