Human swine flu case confirmed in Ingham County, MDHHS says

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ — A human case of swine flu, or influenza A H3N2v, was identified in Ingham County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

Health officials say the Ingham County resident tested positive for the virus in late July. The specimen was sent to MDHHS for additional monitoring through a program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was again confirmed as swine flu.

Officials are continuing to investigate the source of the person’s exposure.

“While we believe this is an isolated case, Michigan residents should monitor for flu-like symptoms: fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose and body aches,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said in a statement. “If you have these symptoms, we recommend taking a test for influenza as well as COVID-19. Home COVID-19 tests are widely available, and both flu and COVID-19 tests are available at many pharmacies, urgent cares and clinics. Regardless of test results, please stay at home until you have recovered.”

MDHHS says emergency department visits for influenza are low in the state at this time. They believe the risk of spread of swine flu to the general public is also low.

Since the virus is often linked to pigs or swine, the state health department is advising the following precautions to avoid potential exposure at farms, fairs and exhibits:



Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Symptoms for influenza including swine flu can sometimes get severe. If you experience respiratory symptoms after recently being exposed to livestock, you are urged to talk with your doctor to consider testing.

Vaccines used for seasonal flu can also be used to treat swine flu, officials said.

For more information on swine flu, visit the CDC's website.

