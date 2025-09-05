Humane Society of Huron Valley rescues 126 animals, many in poor health

(WXYZ) — The Humane Society of Huron Valley rescued more than 120 animals from a person who is already facing animal cruelty-related charges.

According to the HSHV, workers rescued dogs, cats, horses, ponies, a donkey, goats, sheep, a rabbit, snakes, iguanas, frogs, tarantulas and more from the suspect.

Officials say many of the animals were in poor health and unsafe conditions and are receiving care.

“This is a large and complex rescue,” HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf said in a statement. “The sheer number and diversity of animals, combined with the suspect’s long history of cruelty, is heartbreaking and infuriating. Michigan has some decent laws on the books, but we need much stronger enforcement and penalties when someone harms innocent animals.”

According to the Humane Society, the suspect allegedly used the animals as part of traveling petting zoos and pony rides.

“Our cruelty investigation and rescue team and animal care staff worked tirelessly this holiday weekend to secure their safety. But cases like this are devastating for everyone involved—especially the animals, who deserve so much better.”

"While they may appear to be harmless family fun, these operations often hide immense suffering. Animals forced into these roles frequently endure neglect, stress, inadequate care, and even premature death. The public can help protect animals by refusing to support these exploitative ventures," Hilgendorf said.

