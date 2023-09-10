Hundreds climb equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in honor of fallen 9/11 heroes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday morning at LMCU Ballpark.

Participants climbed over 2,000 steps to replicate the 110-floor climb that so many fallen New York City public safety officers made to rescue innocent civilians.

“Each year, the community, first responders, children and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It’s a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget,” 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino said.

Adult participants paid a fee to make the stair climb with proceeds going to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“Forming a team and encouraging each other,” Plainfield Fire Department Equipment Operator Allison Miedzielec said. “We’re all one big team…you don’t know who needs that extra boost to keep going.”

The event was free for spectators.