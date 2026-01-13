Hundreds gather to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Detroit.

President Trump had a few stops, including speaking at a Detroit Economic Club event in the city. His remarks began close to 2 p.m.

Related Video: President Trump arrives on Air Force One

President Trump arrives in metro Detroit on Air Force 1

Protesters are speaking out about a number of issues, including federal immigration enforcement and the administration’s economic policies.

The protest, organized by the Michigan Freedom Coalition, moved down Trumbull past Fisher on Tuesday afternoon as protesters made their voices heard.

