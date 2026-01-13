Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hundreds gather to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Detroit

Trump protest
Trump protest in Detroit on Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Trump protest
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Detroit.

President Trump had a few stops, including speaking at a Detroit Economic Club event in the city. His remarks began close to 2 p.m.

President Trump arrives in metro Detroit on Air Force 1

Protesters are speaking out about a number of issues, including federal immigration enforcement and the administration’s economic policies. 

The protest, organized by the Michigan Freedom Coalition, moved down Trumbull past Fisher on Tuesday afternoon as protesters made their voices heard. 

