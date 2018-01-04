Hundreds of flights canceled as frigid weather blasts U.S.

(WXYZ) - While we’re dealing with cold, Mother Nature is doubling down and making it harder for us to get out.



The issue: a massive winter storm approaching most of the East Coast. As far south as Florida, they’re actually seeing snow — and further north, damaging winds, heavy ice — the type of stuff that makes it impossible to fly in.

Before the day even started, FlightAware was reporting that airlines preemptively canceled some 2,500 flights, stranding thousands of travelers.

Delta has gone as far as issuing warnings and alerts for most of the country noting issues with Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast destinations, basically everything but the West Coast.



If you do have a flight, be sure to check with your airline for delays or cancellations.