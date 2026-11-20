SOUTHGATE, Mich — Tucked just off Northline Road near Dix in Southgate, tThe Hungarian Rhapsody has been serving up old-world flavors for 33 years — and it holds the distinction of being the largest Hungarian restaurant in North America.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Hungarian Rhapsody in Southgate serves up old-world tradition

Owner Stephen Szatmari has built a reputation on dishes like chicken paprikash and Hungarian goulash, recipes he says are his own creations.

"We are very famous in Europe, of course. Our chicken paprikash was our creation, the Hungarian goulash," Szatmari said.

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos in the kitchen with Stephen Szatmari, owner of The Hungarian Rhapsody

The restaurant also features a banquet room that seats up to 200 people, making it a popular destination for holiday gatherings. Szatmari says Thanksgiving reservations are already well past 1,000.

"We are open Thanksgiving. Already, we have way over 1000 reservations. We like to keep it up and we do keep it up," Szatmari said.

Tony Geftos Chicken Paprikas with Dumplings, a signature dish at The Hungarian Kitchen

In the kitchen, the operation is nothing short of impressive. Each week, staff prepare between 250 and 300 pounds of meat for stuffed cabbage alone — a dish made with ground pork, rice, onions, garlic and Hungarian spices.

Szatmari says everything on the menu is made with natural ingredients, a point of pride for the longtime restaurateur.

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos and owner of the The Hungarian Rhapsody, Stephen Szatmari

The Hungarian Rhapsody is located on Northline Road near Dix in Southgate. The restaurant has limited availability remaining for Thanksgiving, and holiday party bookings are open.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.