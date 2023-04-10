Hungry? Food truck season has returned to downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food trucks are back in downtown Detroit for the 11th season.

Monday, five trucks parked outside of office buildings on Woodward Ave in Cadillac Square for the start of food truck season. Curators with Downtown Street Eats say there will be 80 different trucks rotating throughout the summer this year.

"I am so excited. We actually marked it on our team calendar. We came in this morning and we’re like going to the windows to see what’s available today," said Kayla Peyton who was the first in line for a Lobster Roll at Cousin's Maine Lobster truck.

Peyton says her favorite thing to order is the Connecticut roll because of the butter.

"I think the thing that I love is that they're very diverse. There’s a little bit of something for everybody so no matter what your taste: vegan, vegetarian, seafood, there is something for you," said Peyton. "I also love supporting local so being able to spend my money at a truck instead of a big chain restaurant is more my style."

Curators say every day will feature a different variety of restaurants.

Logan Fryz was one of the customers who made it out for the first day of food truck season. He says he's looking forward to the return of brick oven pizzas.

" I’m down here working. He called me and said the food trucks are here so came down to get something to eat," said Fryz as he enjoyed lunch with a friend.

This season customers can expect to see food food from a variety of Asian cultures, Greek and Mexican food. Several places will also serve American food. New this year, people will also be able to see a burger competition in August and a dessert challenge during Market Fridays.

Josh Mansfield is the owner of The Rolling Stoves truck, known for their smash burgers. Their menu includes a Peanut Butter Burger which Mansfield says has quite the following. Mansfield's restaurant will be a part of the burger competition this season.

"It's interesting. I tell everybody if you want to try it, give it a go. If you don't like it bring it back. I've only had one person in 11 years to do that," said Mansfield of the infamous PB&B. "It's peanut butter, bacon, caramelized onions and honey and we have pickles at the bottom too."

Mansfield says Downtown Street Eats is a big opportunity for truck owners.

"We really expanded. This gave us the opportunity to deal in higher numbers, kinda push us to the limits. You don’t get that on the day to day but here you do," said Mansfield.

Downtown Street Eats curator Jennyfer Crawford, also known as Ask Jennyfer, said the thousands of people who visit the trucks each summer are vital for businesses.

"We want it not just to be a place to go for lunch time or if you live and work in downtown. We want it to be a destination," said Crawford. "I always say small businesses are the backbone to this community and really help the community thrive and so getting out and supporting these businesses, you’re helping them feed their families."

The food trucks will be at Cadillac Square through October. The weekly schedule of food trucks can be found on the downtown Detroit website.