Man fatally shot by family member while hunting in Lenawee County, deputies say

ROLLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A hunter was shot and killed by a family member he was hunting with in Lenawee County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened in Rollin Township on Rome Road near Shierson Highway.

Deputies said they received a call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. Medical and law enforcement teams were sent to the scene.

Investigators said the victim died at the scene. He's been identified as Kirt Stubbins, 41, of Addison.

The sheriff's office said the accused shooter is a minor and a relative of the victim.

Additional information isn't being released at this time since the person accused is a minor.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with the Addison Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Natural in the investigation.