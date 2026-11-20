Exhibitor Magazine recently named Huntington Place in Detroit as the Best Convention Center in its size category at the International Association of Exhibitions and Events' annual meeting in Milwaukee last week.

The award honors Huntington Place as the top spot in the 500,000 – 1 million sq. ft. of exhibit space size category. Judges reportedly looked at venue amenities, exhibitor support, innovation and customer feedback to determine the winners.

The convention center is also being included in the magazine's 2027 Centers of Excellence list, which highlights 25 of the top convention centers in the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release.

“This recognition from EXHIBITOR Magazine is a tremendous honor for Huntington Place and a testament to the outstanding team that operates the facility and the partners who continue to invest in Detroit as a premier meetings and conventions destination,” said Claude Molinari, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and President & CEO, Visit Detroit, in a statement.