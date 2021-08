You can get free admission to all Huron-Clinton Metroparks starting this Friday and lasting every weekend through Labor Day.

DTE Energy has teamed up with the metroparks to offer free admission to all 13 Metroparks.

You can get a free daly vehicle pass on the dates listed below.

Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22

Friday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Aug. 29

Friday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day)

For a full list of parks, visit https://metroparks.com.